Average San Diego County gas price sets record for fourth consecutive day, now $6.424





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record today for the fourth consecutive

day, increasing 2.6 cents to $6.424.

The average price has risen 18 consecutive days and 31 of the past 32, increasing $1.202, including six-tenths of a cent Monday and 15.7 cents

Thursday, the largest daily increase since July 11, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 52.4 cents more than one week ago, $1.175 higher than one month ago and $2.06 greater than one year ago. The increase Monday was

the smallest since Sept. 13 when the average price rose three-tenths of a cent.

The record before Saturday was $6.373 set June 15.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board on Friday directing it to take whatever steps are necessary to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce. Stations normally cannot start selling winter blend gas until Nov. 1.

But that effort is not expected to decrease prices as much as we would like.

The national average price rose for the 13th time in 14 days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.805. The average price has increased 13.1 cents over the past 14 days, including three-tenths of a cent Monday. It rose for 11 consecutive days, dropped four-tenths of a cent Sunday and resumed increasing Monday.

The national average price is 5.8 cents more than one week ago, 1.6 cents higher than one month ago and 60.5 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.211 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The run of increases follows a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record high was set.

