Average San Diego County gas price surges to $5.939





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of gasoline in San Diego County surged 9.2 cents Tuesday to $5.939, the highest amount of the year.

Prices haven’t been this high since October 18, 2022.

The American Automobile Association reports that the average price of gas in San Diego County has risen 53 of the past 57 days.

The national average price per gallon of gasoline is only $3.88.

Many critics of California’s Democrat policies say the war on fossil fuels and the “green energy revolution” have resulted in sky-high prices.

AAA reports oil supply cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia are the root of the high prices.