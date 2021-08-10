Average San Diego County Gas price unchanged for second consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was unchanged Tuesday for the second consecutive day, remaining at $4.351.

The average price has changed by one-tenth of a cent or been unchanged eight of the previous 10 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is three-tenths of a cent higher than one week ago, 5.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.145 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.124 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price, and higher demand stemming from more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.