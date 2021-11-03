Average San Diego County gas prices rise for 30 of last 31 days

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A run of 30 increases in 31 days that boosted the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County to its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012, ended Wednesday when it was unchanged.

The average price rose 18.1 cents during the run, including one-tenth of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price rose five consecutive days, was unchanged Oct. 8 then rose the next 25 days.

The average price of $4.537 is 2 cents more than one week ago, 17.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.384 greater than one year ago.

“The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which provides real- time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

Californians pay the highest taxes in the nation per gallon of gasoline, which comes on top of the most expensive gasoline in the country.