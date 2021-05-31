Average San Diego gas price at highest amount for Memorial Day since 2012

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its second-highest amount for Memorial Day Monday, $4.186, behind only the record 2012 figure, $4.282.

A run of 29 increases in 33 days totaling 15.1 cents ended Monday with a decrease of three-tenths of a cent, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.6 cents higher than one week ago, 12 cents more than one month ago and $1.253 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 118 of the past 131 days, increasing 84.1 cents, and 95.9 cents since the start of the year.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.