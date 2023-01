Avian influenza empties egg shelves nationwide





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Egg shelves across the county have been intermittently barren due to an ongoing outbreak of avian influenza which has impacted a large portion of the poultry industry.

The increased demand for eggs over the holidays also strained the decreased supply.

Farmer Frank Hilliker of Hillikers Ranch Fresh Eggs joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards with the details.