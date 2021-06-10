Aviara Oaks Middle Schools bans pictures after 8th grade promotion ceremony





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – In the name of public health and safety, Aviara Oaks Middle School has banned their students from taking photos with family and friends after their 8th grade promotion ceremony.

Guests will be required to wear masks the entire time they are on campus, and will have assigned seats.

As expected, parents and students are very upset about the absurd rule.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was live at Aviara Oaks Middle School speaking with the founder of Let Them Breathe, Sharon McKeeman, who voiced her and many others parents opposition to the school’s overbearing regulations on such an important day for the kids.

McKeeman explained the California Department of Public Health is “not following the science,” pointing out the obvious saying, “the CDC has already said masks aren’t needed outside.”

She said their argument is with the state of California, and the acknowledged the districts are just following their guidance. But, she has sent a demand letter to CDPH to revise their summer camp and school guidance, to give students mask choice.

But Wednesday, CDPH announced they will align with some CDC guidance on mask mandates, but will continue forcing K-12 students to wear masks while indoors on campus.

Lenderman also spoke with Melanie Burkholder, who voiced similar concerns with the state’s refusal to “follow the science.” Burkholder wants to un-mask our kids, and is concerned the masks are destroying important years of their lives.

That’s Melanie Burkholder of “Let Them Breathe.” A middle school here in Carlsbad is requiring masks for students and family members attending an outdoor promotion ceremony. Melanie advocating “follow the science.” But State Public Health says masks in schools in the Fall too pic.twitter.com/rtJJteq4IS — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) June 10, 2021

Aviara Oaks Middle School sent this email to parents the night before promotion: Good Evening AOMS 8th Grade Families, Promotion is tomorrow! Here is the Promotion Program, only available electronically. Thank you for submitting your request for seating at the ceremony. Here are a few details about tomorrow morning: • Regular AOM students come to school at the usual time, 7:50am.

• CSA and Distance Learning students need to be on the Blacktop by 8:30am.

• Guests can arrive early for check in. The gates will open for guests at 8am.

• Guests will be temperature checked (must be under 100.5 degrees to enter campus).

• Guests will need to wear a mask over their nose and mouth the entire time on campus.

• Guests will be assigned seats at check-in. We will fill the audience area from the front to the back.

• Guest must remain in their assigned seats.

• The ceremony will begin promptly at 9am.

• Bathrooms will be open.

• There will be a balloon staging area to ensure all guests are able to see their promoting students.

• Upon completion of the ceremony, all guests and students will exit promptly. Unfortunately, there will not be picture-taking opportunities with family and friends. Like everything this year, the promotion ceremony is different. We are doing our best to adhere to the mandated guidelines while having an in-person event to celebrate our amazing students. We look forward to seeing you tomorrow at school! Kindly,

Mrs. Flowers