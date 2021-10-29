Aviation Attorney Michael Curran provides update over San Diego’s attempt to remove “iconic” palm trees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego, under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, is attempting to remove “iconic” palm trees from the Point Loma and Ocean Beach neighborhoods, and San Diegans are outraged.

The city claims the palm trees block aviation radar, citing a safety issue, but Aviation Attorney Michael Curran says that makes no sense. The palm trees are over a mile from the airport, and are only about 70-80 feet tall. Plus, they’ve been their since 1910, and no problems have resulted.

Curran provided an update to the situation, and the lawsuit that was filed by concerned neighbors who are trying to save the tree.