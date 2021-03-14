Avoiding the most common investor mistakes, advice from Brent Wilsey
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The eight most common investing mistakes, according to Brent Wilsey, President at Wilsey Asset Management, are as follows:
— Setting your expectations too high
— Market timing
— Buying high, selling low
— Not understanding their fees & expenses
— Focusing on taxes not investing
— Chasing yield
— Overreacting to media stories
— Working with the wrong advisor
Wilsey gave viewers a few pointers on investing smartly.