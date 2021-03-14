Avoiding the most common investor mistakes, advice from Brent Wilsey

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The eight most common investing mistakes, according to Brent Wilsey, President at Wilsey Asset Management, are as follows:

— Setting your expectations too high

— Market timing

— Buying high, selling low

— Not understanding their fees & expenses

— Focusing on taxes not investing

— Chasing yield

— Overreacting to media stories

— Working with the wrong advisor

Wilsey gave viewers a few pointers on investing smartly.