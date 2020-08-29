Awaken Church allowed to reopen according to new COVID-19 system days after defying government orders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In San Diego County places of worship, movie theaters and museums will be allowed to maintain up to 25% occupancy or 100 people — whichever is less under the new system released Friday.

In late July, County of San Diego Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten sent Awaken Church a cease-and-desist letter demanding they shut down their indoor operations after video surfaced of a worship service being conducted inside.

On August 27th Awaken Church again reopened defying government orders to close indoor operations.

Pastors Jurgen and Leanne Matthesius joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss being allowed to reopen again.