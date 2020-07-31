Awaken Church Pastors not happy with Gov. Newsom’s heavy-handed approach

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom recently ordered all places of worships in California to stop all indoor services. They can continue to hold services outdoors, but indoor operations must be stopped in the name of public health.

But, not all places of worship obeyed Newsom’s overreaching order. Awaken Church’s Balboa Campus in Kearny Mesa conducted an indoor service shortly after Newsom’s order to close, and video of it was seen by San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten.

As a result, a cease-and-desist order was sent to the Awaken Church’s Balboa Campus in Kearny Mesa earlier this week.

In the order, Wooten said she has viewed video from a local news station showing the church conducting an indoor service in violation of health orders. The church, in further defiance, then held an outdoor event the following week in its parking lot. Dozens gathered for a concert without wearing masks or social distancing.

San Diego County Health Officials have not made public any further action taken to punish the church for holding service.

In a message posted to Awaken Church’s Facebook page on July 17, Pastor Jurgen Matthesius bemoaned Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order “dictating and regulating how worship can be conducted.” The pastor noted the critical role of the church in aiding residents who are managing the physical, emotional and psychological toll brought on by the pandemic.

Awaken Church’s Pastors Juergen and Leanne Matthesius joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what they plan to do and why they oppose the government’s orders to shut down indoor religious services.

The cease-and-desist letter received by Awaken Church is below: