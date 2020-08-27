Awaken Church will defy government orders to close and reopen





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After 5 long months, Awaken Church has reopened, defying government orders to close indoor operations.

In late July, County of San Diego Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten sent Awaken Church a cease-and-desist letter demanding they shut down their indoor operations after video surfaced of a worship service being conducted inside.

In response, Pastor Jurgen Matthesius bemoaned Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order “dictating and regulating how worship can be conducted.” The pastor noted the critical role of the church in aiding residents who are managing the physical, emotional and psychological toll brought on by the pandemic.

Now, the Church has decided their services needed by people in the community and so, they will be reopening. “We have seen the tears and listened to the tragic stories of those who have struggled with relapse into addiction, suffered abuse, and have withered in their mental health. We heard the cries of those who have lost loved ones and lost businesses that may never reopen,” they said.

The church spent a ton of money on ionizers in order to keep their worshipers safe, among other safety measures that are now in place. People who attend one of the indoor services can wear a mask if they wish, but it will be up to them.

There is no plan from the State to open up churches, restaurants, or other businesses, and Awaken Church is done waiting for government approval.

The pastor told KUSI’s Dan Plante, that they don’t look at the decision as “defying” government orders, but rather see their actions as “adhering” to them, citing the First Amendemnt.

KUSI’s Dan Plante visited Awaken Church and spoke with Pastor Matthesius to find out more about their decision to reopen, and what they plan to do when San Diego County officials try and shut them down.

Awaken Church released the following statement announcing their reopening:

This decision was not made lightly. Our community is hurting. We have answered countless phone calls, emails, and direct messages from San Diego residents with urgent pastoral care crisis. We have seen the tears and listened to the tragic stories of those who have struggled with relapse into addiction, suffered abuse, and have withered in their mental health. We heard the cries of those who have lost loved ones and lost businesses that may never reopen. The residents in our city are in great need. We are going to continue to provide our congregation and community with faith, hope, and love. For 2,000 years the church has been on the frontline of ministering to the sick, the down and out, and the hurting. This cannot be done virtually or at a distance. Our county has demonstrated itself as an influencer among California Counties. We’ve just heard that our county has reopened schools. What an answer to the many prayers from moms and dads all over San Diego. We are incredibly grateful for the support that our county has given our church. We have the utmost confidence that our county will set aside our differences and continue to fight for our rights to open small businesses, salons, and our places of worship. It is written in the Bible for us to speak the truth of God unflinchingly, without fear of the potential responses of man. We are going to continue to petition heaven, pray for your strength, your wisdom, and compassion. God bless.

Monday, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher recognizing religion and religious services are protected by the First Amendment, but demanded worshipers “have to do it outdoors.” Fletcher continued to condemn the Church explaining, “the concerning part is we’ve seen the extreme danger presented from large, indoor gatherings, of individuals for an extended periods of time.”

Fletcher went as far as saying we have “countless examples” of people dying after attending an indoor church service.

It is worth noting that Supervisor Fletcher’s strong stance against gatherings of people at indoor church services is vastly different than the stance he took regarding the large gathering of people who took to the streets to protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Supervisor Fletcher said he “applauded” those people for standing up for social justice, without urging the demonstrators to follow social distancing guidelines.

Here is Fletcher responding to questions about the large groups of protesters who took to the streets to protest social justice in early June.

