Award winning journalist and challenged athlete Miles O’Brien





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From Walter Cronkite to Marcus Aurelius to Gene Kranz, on Good Morning San Diego Miles O’Brien has a candid chat about a life changing “flesh wound” that changed the trajectory of his award winning journalism career.

In February of 2014 after a long reporting trip to Japan and the Philippines, he was stacking the Pelican Cases filled with TV gear onto his cart. As he attempted to bungie cord them down, one of the cases toppled onto his left forearm. It was painful and swollen but he thought it would be okay. It turned out to be Acute Compartment Syndrome and his arm had to be amputated.

CAF reached out to him not long after the accident and eventually Miles came to San Diego to do the Ironman 70.3 Oceanside Triathlon with his son as part of CAF’s Operation Rebound Program.