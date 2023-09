Aztec football opens season with 20-13 win over Ohio

San Diego State Aztecs opened the season at Snapdragon Stadium with a 20-13 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

Aztecs quarterback Jalen Mayden with a nice day, throwing 18 for 28, 164 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Mayden finding Mark Redman twice in the endzone.

Next up, the Aztecs host Idaho State at 7:30 pm on Saturday at Snapdragon.