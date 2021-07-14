Aztec Stadium topped-out less than 14 months before 1st game

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With the rubble of Qualcomm Stadium piled high about 150 yards away, the construction of San Diego State’s new football stadium reached a major milestone.

Construction crews performed a traditional topping-out ceremony at Aztec Stadium by hoisting the final steel beam into place at the top of one of the scoreboard frames.

The beam was signed by guests and had a symbolic evergreen tree on it.

The ceremony came less than 14 months before the 35,000-seat stadium is scheduled to open on Sept. 3, 2022, with a game against Arizona.

