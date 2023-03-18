Aztecs advance to Sweet 16 in NCAA tournament





The San Diego State Aztecs have the 6th best overall record in Division 1 since 2010, and they have been nothing short of impressive in their 2023 NCAA tournament run.

Saturday morning, the Aztecs facing off against the #13 seeded Furman Paladins for a chance at going to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014.

SDSU dominating all game, everything going right offensively and defensive

ly for Brian Dutcher’s team.

Micah Parrish finishing with a game high 16 points, Darrion

Trammell with 13, and Lamont Butler with 12 as they routed the Paladins 75-52 to earn a trip to Louisville.