Aztecs athletic director talks COVID testing, stadium approval

The hard work never ends for J.D Wicker.

As the final vote from the City Council came across the board Tuesday, assuring that SDSU Mission Valley will become a reality, an even larger reality of 2020 looms – keeping kids safe on campus in the midst of a pandemic. Players are due to return to the athletic center July 7th, with a mixture of voluntary and mandatory workouts between sports.

“We’ve tested 30 plus student athletes at this point,” the athletic director said. “We haven’t had any student athletes test positive.”

“Every student athlete will go through a quarantine period,” he added. “If they clear [that] and the test date, then they’ll be able to start workouts.”

The countdown is on for those test dates – and for the newest acquisition in Mission Valley. San Diego State will get ahold of the property in early August, knowing that they’re scheduled to play Arizona two years from now in what is currently an empty parking lot.

“I still know that we have some to time to go,” Wicker said. “I’ve been working on this for three and a half years, and it’s been a challenging road up to this point.”