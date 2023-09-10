Aztecs drop first loss of the season to UCLA, 35-10

The San Diego State Aztecs experience loss for the first time this season, as they fall to UCLA 35-10 at Snapdragon Stadium.

An anticipated matchup, drawing an attendance of over 32,000 on Saturday afternoon.. the Aztecs just couldn’t keep up with the Bruins.

UCLA’s freshman quarterback Dante Moore notching 3 touchdowns and 290 yards and 0 interceptions.. as opposed to Aztec quarterback Jalen Mayden’s 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions.

A notable moment for Aztec fans.. seeing Scripps Ranch High School alum Mekhi Shaw receive the touchdown pass from Mayden in the endzone to tie things up at 7-7 in the first quarter.

Head Coach Brady Hoke saying,”..disappointed in our coaching, disappointed in how we reacted to situations and didn’t play as well as we’re capable. I give them credit they’re a good football team.. there’s no question about it..”

Next up, the Aztecs will travel to Oregon State next Saturday.