Aztecs football looks to rebound program in 2023

The Aztecs football team had a 12-2 2021 season and the team hoped to build upon that in 2022. But, it didn’t go quite as planned, with the inability to finish games the Aztecs went only 7-6.

But, it is a new year ahead, 2nd year in SnapDragon Stadium, and the Aztecs ready to make a statement.

Plus a lot of their future success, laying on the shoulders of Silver Pigskin finalists and winners.