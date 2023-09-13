Aztecs football reflects on disappointing loss to UCLA and looks ahead to facing ranked Oregon State on the road

Following a disappointing loss to the UCLA Bruins in front of a home crowd of over 32,000.. not to mention an additional crowd drawn in from being nationally televised. The road not getting any easier for the San Diego State Aztecs, a trip on the road for the first time this season to take on the No. 16 ranked Oregon State Beavers.

Oregon State leading the series 3-2 overall against the Aztecs. SDSU’s Head Coach Brady Hoke will face his old pals, Hoke was an assistant at Oregon State from 1989-94.. the Beavers have won the last 3 games against the Aztecs.

As San Diego State returns to the drawing board after dropping to the Bruins, Hoke reflects on everything from decision making by the coaching staff to what needs to change going forward for their next challenge against Oregon State.