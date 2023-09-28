Aztecs gear up for Saturday’s matchup against undefeated Air Force

San Diego State is coming off of their third straight loss heading into Saturday’s faceoff with the Air Force Falcons. The Falcons have plenty momentum behind them, as they have won 9-straight games in a row.

Air Force is known for their elite rushing attack, their triple option offense has been known to give opponents a headache. The Aztecs have been struggling when it comes to stopping the rush.

The Falcons have been averaging 340 yards per game on the ground, the Aztecs will have to find a way to put a stop to one of the country’s best run games. Last season Air Force defeated San Diego State 13-3 in San Diego.

Hear from Aztecs Head Coach Brady Hoke and Linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu ahead of their roadtrip. Kickoff is set for Saturday at the US Air Force Academy at 5:00 pm.