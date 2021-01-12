Aztecs hope beet juice and bench will help fight fatigue and lead to victory at Utah State

The San Diego State Aztecs are headed for another Mountain West Conference series at Utah State.

This will be the first time this season the Aztecs will travel by plane, have fans in attendance, and face the Aggies after getting defeated in the Mountain West championship game.

They rely on beet juice to help fight the fatigue of elevation since it normally takes about two weeks to adapt to an elevated environment like that in Logan, Utah.