Aztecs join the Elite with 71-64 win over top seed Alabama

The ball was tipped, and there they are – San Diego State, among the elite.

Elite Eight.

Riding a second-half wave with a 12-0 run, the Aztecs shocked the basketball world with a convincing 71 to 64 win over top seeded Alabama in the NCAA Tournament. It’s the first Elite Eight appearance for San Diego State, as well as the first for the Mountain West conference.

“We say that our goal is to win a national championship so we can’t act surprised when we get an opportunity to advance to the Final Four,” head coach Brian Dutcher said. “It’s not words to get them here, we believe them.”