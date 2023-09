Aztecs look for second consecutive victory against UCLA on Saturday

The San Diego State Aztecs are 2-0 going into a big week 3 matchup against UCLA.

The last time these 2 teams met was back in 2019, where the Aztecs walked away with an upset at the Rose Bowl.

They are looking to do that again at home in Snapdragon Stadium.

Allison Edmonds has more on what it will take for them to be successful and come out on top.