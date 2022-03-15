Aztecs pick up the 8th seed in NCAA tournament, Senior Forward Adam Seiko set to play against brother in first round

The San Diego State Aztecs are Texas bound as they receive the 8-seed and are now set to face the 9-seeded Creighton Bluejays in Fort Worth.

The Aztecs will be playing in the Midwest regional Thursday evening.

The announcement even more significant for senior forward Adam Seiko, as he learns he will be playing against his brother Arthur Kaluma, freshman forward for the Bluejays!

In addition to the family reunion to be, we take a look down the road at a potential 2nd round Kansas matchup for the Aztecs. A matchup the Aztecs are no stranger to.

We were front row for the special Selection Sunday moment. We hear from Head Coach Brian Dutcher, Adam Seiko, and Matt Bradley on the momentous day and what lies ahead.