Aztecs prep to head to Louisville for Sweet 16 against Alabama

The San Diego State Aztecs are having a historic run through the NCAA tournament, and are getting ready to head back out of town to face Alabama in the Sweet 16.

A tall task in more ways that one, Alabama is a strong and physical team, but nothing the Aztecs can’t handle.

It will be a #1 vs. #5 seed matchup and will take place Friday at 3:30 pm.