Aztecs putting loss to Nevada in the rearview and focusing on upcoming showdown against Boise State

Between a tough loss on the road to Nevada and flashbacks to last year’s heartbreaking last second loss in the Mountain West Championship.. there might not be better fuel for this Friday’s upcoming showdown against Boise State.

The Broncos are coming off of 3-straight wins, and not to mention were 3-0 against the Aztecs last season.. but it’s a new season. A clean slate to rewrite the pages. Aztecs are currently ranked 22 in the AP Top 25, but must focus on the task at hand and finishing out the regular season.

Head Coach Brian Dutcher saying, “Hard work is always rewarded.”

Game is set to tip-off at 6 p.m. on Friday at Viejas Arena.