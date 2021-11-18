‘Bachi Bus San Diego’ food truck set ablaze, severely damaged





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Popular food truck Bachi Bus San Diego was set ablaze late Monday night, leaving it heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire has not been identified, the business wrote on their Instagram page, and no one was injured.

The blaze marked the second black-owned food truck business set on fire in San Diego recently, the first being the Rollin Roots food truck, which was engulfed in flames in October and rendered unusable.

Bachi Bus has two locations, one in Los Angeles and one in San Diego, which is now closed, according to their Instagram page.

The owners thanked the San Diego Fire Department for putting out the flames before anyone was injured.