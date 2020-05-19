‘Back in Business’ coalition hosts economic recovery & strategy meeting as San Diego begins reopening

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego continues slowly reopening from the COVID-19 shutdown our collective focus turns to what’s next. That next phase will be the topic of discussion in an economic briefing convened by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, and San Diego Tourism Authority.

The three organizations are partnering on a “Back in Business” economic recovery effort. During this convening, leading local and global economic experts from the University of San Diego and Deloitte will share their insight on where the San Diego region stands and our best path forward for a continued successful recovery. Business community leaders are invited to participate to share information and understanding on our region’s current economic landscape and long-term recovery efforts.

President and CEO of the San Diego Chamber of Commerce, Jerry Sanders, told us more about the program and how business leaders from our community can share information and understanding on our region’s current economic landscape and long-term recovery efforts.

Featured speakers include:

· Jerry Sanders, President & CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber

· Mark Cafferty, CEO, San Diego Regional EDC

· Kerri Kapich, COO San Diego Tourism Authority

· Ryan Ratcliff, Associate Professor of Economics, USD

· William Eggers, Managing Director, Deloitte Center for Government Insights