Back stregnthening and stretching workout with Cindy Whitmarsh

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Morning San Diego fitness expert, Cindy Whitmarsh, demonstrated a back strengthening and stretching workout.

Whitmarsh said make sure to do an active warm-up for at least five minutes before performing this work out.

1. Dumbbell reverse fly

2. Dumbbell row series

3. Opposite arm leg reach

4. Superman lift

5. Forward fold and swing

6. Cat cow downward dog

7. Saddle pose reach back

8. Child’s pose lateral reaches

Repeat each exercise 20 to 30 reps, 2 or 3 times.