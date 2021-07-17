‘Back-to-School Haircut Drive’ to cut kids’ hair for free





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Schools were closed here in San Diego last year, thus canceling an annual event that gives free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies to kids.

But this year, the back-to-school haircut drive sponsored by the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation is back on and looking to be bigger and better than ever.

Founder of the Larry Himmel Foundation, Miles Himmel, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

The foundation is partnering with the California Barber & Beauty College, where the haircuts will take place.

Himmel described the haircuts as being quality cuts with design and style, too.