Back to school means back to girl scouting, virtually





Back to School = Back to Girl Scouts!

During the pandemic, Girl Scouts have been going strong, staying connected, meeting safely online to make the world a better place (e.g. making face masks, reaching out to seniors and essential workers), learning new skills, exploring nature and science. Now they’re ready to launch the new Girl Scout year (virtually, for now). The Power Her Promise campaign which helps keep Girl Scouting available and affordable for all girls; the campaign culminates in a free virtual event on Friday, Sept. 25.

If you’d like to get your daughter involved in Girl Scouts or make a donation, visit: https://www.sdgirlscouts.org