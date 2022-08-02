Back to school shopping? Check out the Rock Thrift Store

POINT LOMA (KUSI) – Back to School is right around the corner and school supplies and new clothes are EXPENSIVE!

A great way to save money is by buying items at the Rock Thrift Store including tops, dresses, backpacks and shoes. From backpacks to clothing, even items to decorate dorm rooms, the Rock Thrift Store is a great place to get your Back to School needs on a budget.

The Rock Thrift Store is open daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm every day and majority of the clothes are $1/piece! You can also donate from 10:00am-5:00pm.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon previewed the store and all it has to offer, got the inside details on how you can visit, and get your kids some gently used items for Back to School!

Address: 3603 Camino Del Rio W San Diego, CA 92106 (Right Rosecrans exit)

