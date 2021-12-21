Back to the drawing board: Pfizer’s low-dose shot for young children falls short in trial





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pfizer says its vaccine for younger children may need a third dose to boost its effectiveness.

A low-dose of Pfizer’s vaccine on children ages 2-5 did not produce a potent immune response in a trial, the company announced on Dec. 17.

Pfizer is reassessing and seeking authorization for a three-dose plan for young children.

Board Certified Physician Dr. Jeff Barke joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the use of COVID-19 vaccines on children.

Dr. Barke began by asking, “Why are we even experimenting on children?”

Dr. Jeff Barke maintained that children do not need to be given this vaccine because they are at such a low risk of COVID-19.