Backyard Ballet to livestream a holiday special





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As a special holiday treat ARC Entertainment Company is offering ballet fans the opportunity to stream the debut of their original holiday special “Backyard Ballet Holiday Celebration,” hosted by Joey Fatone (of NSYNC fame) exclusively on ScreenZLive https://vod.screenz.live/BackyardBallet/ .

Performances will begin on Wednesday, December 23 and continue through Thursday, December 31 and will include daily shows, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $15, and the event will feature selections from “The Nutcracker,” along with two world premiere holiday-themed dances and an exclusive look at the Award-Winning Short Film “Covid Rockin.”

Principal ballet dancers Kirsten Bloom Allen, Magnus Christoffersen, and Tigran Sargsyan made the decision to quarantine together in order to offer free dance performances via livestream daily on both Instagram and Facebook. They transformed Kirsten’s backyard into a stage and have performed over 150 free shows to viewers worldwide during these difficult times