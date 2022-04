‘Backyard Comedy’ to host benefit show for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – Local comedy group “PB Backyard Comedy” formed during the pandemic to bring some lightness during a dark time.

Now, the group will be hosting a benefit show for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society on April 21.

Chris Meyer of Backyard Comedy joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the benefit show.