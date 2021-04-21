Bad offshore weather delays SpaceX crew launch until Friday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut launch by a day because of dangerously high waves and wind offshore.

Liftoff is now scheduled for early Friday morning from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Officials announced the flight delay Wednesday for the two Americans, one Japanese and one French.

The astronauts will spend six months at the International Space Station, arriving aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule. The capsule has the ability to abort the launch all the way to orbit in case of an emergency.

That’s why SpaceX needs good weather not only at the Florida launch site, but all the way up the East Coast and across the North Atlantic to Ireland.

This crew of four astronauts will join the expedition 65 crew for a six-month science mission.

They will temporarily increase the station’s population to eleven for five days until the four astronauts from the first commercial crew conclude their six month mission and return to earth.

Crew-2 Launch Manager, Daniel Forrestel, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the launch.