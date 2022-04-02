Bagpipes, Highland Dancing, and more at the House of Scotland Tartan Day Celebration

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Balboa Park, Saturday April 2nd, the House of Scotland Tartan Day Celebration will be heard far and wide and it might sound like bagpipes!

With traditional Bagpipe playing, Highland Dancing, and a taste of Scottish food the House of Scotland looks forward to seeing you.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Peggy Yuile, President of the House of Scotland Pipe Band, talks about all the fun thing that they will be celebrating on Saturday.

