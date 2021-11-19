Bags of cash fall out of armored truck on I-5 in Carlsbad, traffic comes to a halt

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Bags of cash fell out of an armored truck and burst open on Interstate 5 in northern San Diego County Friday, sending currency blowing across the roadway and halting traffic in the area while authorities — and opportunistic commuters — collected the scattered money.

The spectacular mishap on the northbound lanes of the freeway in the area of Cannon Road in Carlsbad happened about 9:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness’ cellphone video posted online by KUSI News showed people who apparently had jumped out of halted vehicles hurrying around, snatching the dumped bills off the pavement.

“This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” marveled the young woman who shot the footage. “Someone dropped money all over the freeway.”

How the sacks of cash wound up tumbling out of the armored car was not immediately clear, though no collisions apparently were involved in the non- injury accident, CHP public affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

All traffic lanes were open in the area again as of shortly before 11 a.m., the Highway Patrol reported.

CHP officials advised those who grabbed and pocketed some of the spilled currency to return it, as they were likely to be identified via video recorded by bystanders and would be in line for theft charges if they tried to keep the money.