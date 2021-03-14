Balance and core training that can be done anywhere





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Fitness Experts Cindy Whitmarsh and Kathy Babcock joined KUSI to show viewers how to practice balance and core training without even having to walk into a gym.

Perform each exercise 20-30 rubs, two to three times.

1. Step 360 Burpee press

2. Side squat jumps and push off

3. Mountain climbers to toe taps

4. Balancing biceps and shoulder press

5. Balancing lateral raise and abduction kick

6. Seated scissor kicks

7. Side plank knee pull

8. Bridge heel walking and just fly