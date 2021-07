Balboa Park Conservancy and Friends of Balboa Park merge as ‘Forever Balboa Park’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two well-known Balboa Park groups have officially joined forces.

The merged groups — Balboa Park Conservancy and Friends of Balboa Park — will now be called “Forever Balboa Park.”

