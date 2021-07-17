Balboa Park Conservancy and Friends of Balboa Park merge to become Forever Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Balboa Park Conservancy and Friends of Balboa Park, Balboa park’s two largest philanthropic groups, voted Thursday afternoon to rename themselves two weeks after officially joining forces.

The two groups began exploring the merger last year after years of calls from park stakeholders for a clear leader that could guide how to attack the park’s many needs.

Now, a decade after the conservancy was founded to fulfill that leadership role, Board Chair Connie Matsui said, Forever Balboa Park has begun talks with the city about a more formal partnership.

Connie Matsui, Board Chair, joined KUSI to talk about this new merger and new name.