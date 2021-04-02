Balboa Park Explorer Pass Program resumes as more museums set to reopen





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Balboa Park Explorer Pass program resumes sales before as more participating museums set to reopen for Easter weekend

Some museums remain closed and/or have limited operating hours. Museums will be observing reduced capacity requirements, and there may be wait times to enter.

All Explorer Annual Passes have been extended for the duration of the museum closures.

If your Pass expired during this time it will be extended from the date of the closures through your pass expiration date.

“The Explorer Pass is the easiest way to visit multiple museums in Balboa Park, and is a great value when compared to purchasing admission separately,” said Kristen Mihalko, Director of Operations for BPCP. “With more museums reopening this Friday, we felt it was a great time to restart the program and provide the pass for visitors to the Park.”

Starting Friday, April 2nd, the nonprofit museums available to visit with the Explorer Pass include:

• Centro Cultural de la Raza, 3 days/week, open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only

• Japanese Friendship Garden, 7 days/week

• San Diego Air and Space Museum, 7 days/week

• San Diego Automotive Museum, 6 days/week, closed Monday

• San Diego Model Railroad Museum, 3 days/week, open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only

• San Diego Museum of Art, 6 days/week, closed Wednesdays

• San Diego Natural History Museum (The Nat), 5 days/week, closed Wednesday and Thursday

The Fleet Science Center will rejoin the line up on April 9th; the Museum of Photographic Arts and the San Diego History Center will reopen on April 16th, and the Museum of Us will reopen on April 21st.

Judy Gradwohl, President and Chief Executive Officer at the San Diego Natural History Museum, said “We are excited to welcome Explorer Pass holders back to the museum. Explorers are truly making the most of their visit to the Park, and our museum benefits by receiving revenue from each Explorer who comes through our gate.”

The Explorer Pass provides admission to nearly all museums in Balboa Park, and revenue from pass sales directly supports the nonprofit venues visited by passholders. Pass options are available for short visits, as well as for year-long access to museums parkwide, without blackout dates.

All Explorer Pass options can be purchased in advance at explorer.balboapark.org. While on the website, visitors will be able to LiveChat with an Explorer team member who can answer questions about the pass, or what to expect during their upcoming visit.

Safety regulations as required by the State of California and the County of San Diego will be in place. Visitors will be required to wear masks, distance appropriately, and follow instructions unique to each venue in the Park.