Balboa Park sees expanded capacity in yellow tier

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County moved into California’s least-restrictive “yellow tier” Wednesday, following two consecutive weeks of an adjusted new daily COVID-19 case rate of fewer than two cases per 100,000 residents.

In the yellow tier, outdoor music venues can increase to 67% capacity, restaurants and gyms can be at 50% capacity — indoor and outdoor — indoor bars can be at 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer, and outdoor gatherings can expand to 200 people.

KUSI’s Dan Plante visited Balboa Park to see how the change in tier has impacted museums.

A full list of what limits will be lifted after the descent into the yellow tier for that one week can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.

When California fully reopens the economy on Tuesday, the state will move beyond the Blueprint for a Safer Economy — the system of tiers the state has employed since last year. There will be no capacity restrictions or social distancing enforced at almost all locations, and only “mega events” — with crowds larger than 5,000 people indoors or 10,000 outdoors — will require or recommend vaccine verification.