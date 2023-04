Balboa Park to host BritPop concert this Sunday, April 23

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus will return to Balboa Park this Sunday to perform British pop music.

The Chorus’ 38th season is presented by Sycuan Casino Resort.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner was joined by Charlie Beale, artistic director of the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, with details on this weekends events.