Balboa Park to launch virtual explorer portal for amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With ‘stay at home’ orders from officials due to COVID-19, people who love arts, science and culture now have one place where they can access content from their favorite Balboa Park venues.

Balboa Park TV is a one-stop portal for video content with activities, fun facts, historical footage, and more represented by over 20 Balboa Park venues, including the Fleet Science Center, San Diego Air and Space Museum, and the San Diego Natural History Museum.

This portal not only pulls together new and existing video content from various channels, a new daily vlogger-style show called Balboa Park to You also highlights social media efforts, podcasts, and other information and content being produced by organizations across Balboa Park.

Visitors to the portal also benefit from watching recorded Virtual Explorer Experiences featuring experts from park organizations, which are initially ‘live’ and interactive as a benefit for Balboa Park Explorer annual pass holders.

Balboa Park TV officially launches on Monday, April 6th. In addition to Balboa Park TV, the portal contains a link to a LiveChat function allowing would-be visitors to ask questions, as well as links to closure information from park organizations.

Link to the portal: www.balboaparktv.org