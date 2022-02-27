Balboa Park’s House of Ukraine offers ways to directly help people of Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park’s International Cottages is helping San Diegans with ways they can directly help the people of Ukraine.

Vera Skop, whose parents were born in Ukraine, is a House of Ukraine Board Member and joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” with a discussion on how San Diegans can assist Ukrainians.

The National Bank of Ukraine has opened a special account specifically to fund the Ukrainian Army. Any one from any country can donate with any currency.

Donations may also be made to these groups:

More donation links and resources can be found at House of Ukraine’s website.

The House of Ukraine has been holding multiple rallies and vigils for the people of Ukraine.

Another event will take place Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at 1450 El Prado.