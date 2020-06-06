Balboa Park’s main outdoor areas to open on June 12

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It is an International Tourist Attraction, but for San Diegans, it’s also a well-loved neighborhood park and now, it’s a week away from coming back to life again.

The park shut down 11 weeks ago as Governor Gavin Newsom ordered California residents to avoid large gatherings and to stay at home to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

However, on June 12, the park will re-open again. Visitors can enjoy the central mesa, the gardens, the fountains and promenades, but as of this date, the museums are still closed.

The Prado restaurant, the Balboa Park visitors center and the parking lots will be open. Visitors to the park will be expected to practice physical distancing and wear a face covering.

In late April, some peripheral sections of the park on the east and west mesas were allowed to open, although the heart of the park itself remained closed.

The governor on Friday said museums in the state can re-open as early as next Friday, but that will be subject to approval by county authorities. So far, there has been no definite dates announced for reopening the park’s 17 museums and the San Diego Zoo.