Balboa Park’s Museum of Us reopens today

BALBOA PARK (KUSI) – After months of closures, the Museum of Us is airing out its halls and welcoming visitors again today for 50% capacity.

The museum will open every week from Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Masks are mandatory to view all exhibits such as as BEERology, Living with Animals, and Cannibals: Myth and Reality.

The Museum of Us was formerly called the San Diego Museum of Man and has adopted a new identity for an institution that is over a century old.

Before your visit, check the museum’s website for COVID-19 updates.

James Haddan, Senior Director of Development and External Communications at the Museum of Us, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the museum’s reopening.