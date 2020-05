Bali Hai restaurant owner speaks about reopening process and PPP loan program





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Restaurants can begin to reopen, but only after procedures and safety protocols have been put in place.

Furthermore, some restaurants are facing a deadline date to use the PPP loan money they received from the federal government, but haven’t even opened yet.

The owner of Bali Hai restaurant, Susan Baumann, discusses these two issues with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries.